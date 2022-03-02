The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has slammed the Commander of land forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This follows a tweet made by Muhoozi on Monday, where he claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin was ‘absolutely right’ to invade Ukraine.

“The majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia’s stand in Ukraine.Putin is absolutely right! When the USSR parked nuclear armed missiles in Cuba in 1962 the West was ready to blow up the world over it. Now when NATO does the same they expect Russia to do differently?” Muhoozi tweeted on Monday.

However, Bobi Wine, has expressed disappointment in Muhoozi’s statements saying it’s a shame for the president’s son to support the Ukrainian invasion at a time when other countries have come out to condemn it.

“When the world is united in condemnation of the Ukrainian invasion, Museveni and his son are the few tyrants in support of the war, world over,” Bobi Wine said.

The NUP principle accused Muhoozi of finding pleasure in human suffering adding that this is a clear manifestation that Uganda is being ruled by ‘brutal war mongers’.

“From personally overseeing the torture of hundreds of our supporters, to murdering civilians in the DRC and other countries, Muhoozi is now praising the invasion of Ukraine!”

Beyond condemnation of Muhoozi’s stance, Bobi Wine expressed support for Ukraine and its people and condemned Russia for invading Ukraine.

“Alongside Ugandans of good conscience, we join the world to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, more so, those who have lost loved ones, and the tens of thousands who are running out of their own country for fear of being murdered by invading forces,” the NUP principle noted.

Since last week when Russia declared invasion on Ukraine, many have been killed while thousands including Ugandans living and studying in Ukraine have been left stranded.

It is believed that hundreds of Ugandans, many of them students, are stranded in the Ukraine following the closure of Ukraine airspace to civilians.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was working around the clock to find ways of helping the stranded Ugandans escape out of Ukraine to neighbouring countries for safety.

“The ministry has given instructions to its missions in Berlin, Moscow, and the Honorary Consul in Hungary to keep in constant contact with Ugandans in Ukraine until a workable solution is found,” the ministry said in a statement.