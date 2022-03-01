Works at the construction of Muyembe- Nakapiripirit road are behind schedule, the minister of Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has said.

Katumba said government shall not entertain the contractor’s excuse of being affected by Covid-19.

Katumba who inspected the 92Km road together with his junior minister Musa Ecweru and officials from Uganda National Roads Authority said the road should be completed within the 36 months as agreed in the contract terms.

The project located in the North-Eastern part of Uganda, is anticipated to meet the current and future traffic demands through improving access to social amenities, markets for agricultural produce, and economic

opportunities.

The road starts at Muyembe trading centre on Mbale Bulambuli road and ends in the center of Nakapiripirit town, traversing the districts of Bulambuli, Kween and Nakapiripirit.

As part of the National Roads Development and Maintenance Programme, the government designated funds to upgrade the Muyembe – Nakapiripirit road from its current gravel standard to paved standard.

The project, co-funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) at a contract sum of Shs 400 billion and is expected to last 36 months and an additional 12 months as the defects liability period for the contractor to address any identified defects on the road.

The civil works contract was awarded to M/s Polat Yol Yapi Sanayi Ve Ticaret and a commencement order issued 30th March 2020.

The contractor has since commencement exhibited low and unsatisfactory progress in civil works, Gen Katumba has warned them to work with the agreed time frame.