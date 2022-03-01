US lawmakers have received classified briefings on the situation in Ukraine from top defence and intelligence officials.

The intelligence reportedly included possible timelines for the fall of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“The worst is yet to come militarily,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said as he left the briefing room.

One unnamed lawmaker told CNN the timeline officials laid out for the coming days was “alarming”.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, wrote on Twitter: “The fight for Kiev will be long and bloody.”

Murphy said Western nations would not only freeze but also seize the assets of the Russian president and top oligarchs, which he said was “likely a further step than Putin’s inner circle anticipated”.

Source: BBC