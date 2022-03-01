Ukraine’s military is saying that Russian troops have resumed their attack on the capital Kyiv.

“The situation around Kyiv remains tense,” warns a Facebook post from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Despite the fact that the enemy is losing offensive potential, he continues to inflict fire on military and civilian targets,” it reads.

The post claims that Russia “plans to join with the highly trained military units of the Republic of Belarus” and also to use Belarusian airspace for its military air traffic.

Earlier on Monday, the US state department said it had not yet seen any indications of Belarusian troop movements.

