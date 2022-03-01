The Mulago National Referral Hospital Executive Director Dr. Byarugaba Baterana has been arrested by the State House Health Monitoring Unit.

According to the Unit head, Dr. Warren Naamara, the arrest was conducted to help in the follow-up on investigations around the miss/management of the hospital.

“Yes, we invited him to explain to us a few things,” Dr. Naamara said before excusing himself.

At the beginning of last month, four people were arrested over an Shs20.5b fraud at Mulago Hospital.

This followed an audit report from the State House Health Monitoring Unit citing that the hospital was involved in the irregular recruitment of two firms that forged documents to enable them to win a tender to provide services at the hospital.

Although this may not be the reason for DR Baterana’s arrest, the State House Unit is on record to have conducted an audit into the hospital following orders from President Museveni.

According to the audit, there has been improper accounting of funds at the hospital, forgery of accounting details by service providers of the hospital and these have caused a heavy loss to the government financially.

The report also cited embezzlement and gross misuse of office by certain big wigs at the hospital.