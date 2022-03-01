Mbale City will be a hive of activity this weekend as Mbale Sports Club hosts its flagship golf tournament,“the Elgon Open” on Saturday March, 5, 2022 for its fourth edition.

This year’s edition will see over 120 golfers from different clubs in Uganda and Kenya descend on the par 72, 13-hole course that overlooks the Wanale ridge.

Joseph Okudi, the club captain said all necessary preparations have been made to ensure golfers have a fun, engaging tournament.

“We have maintained the course to superb standards and all amenities are in good condition. All golfers must be rest assured that they will have a great tournament in Mbale City,” Okudi said.

“Hosting the fourth edition of the Elgon Open this weekend is a testament of our commitment to grow the beautiful sport of golf.”

According to organisers, there will be prizes in the different group categories (A, B, and C) for both ladies and gentlemen.

The Elgon Open is part of the annual events calendar of the Uganda Golf Union and happens on the first weekend of March every year.

This year’s edition is sponsored by Tusker Malt Lager, UBA Bank, and Coca-Cola.