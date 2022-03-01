Make a Child Smile, a civil society organization dedicated to ending modern slavery and human trafficking has said it has revived its campaign against child kidnap and sacrifice.

Speaking on Tuesday, Make a Child Smile’s Executive Director, Alex Ssembatya said there has been an increase in cases of child kidnap and sacrifice hence the need for stepping up efforts to fight the vice.

“Since the lock down ended, in only one month, as an organization, we have registered five cases where children have been killed as a form of child sacrifice. Other sister organisations have also registered a number of cases within this short period,” Ssembatya said.

The human rights defender highlighted that the children are now being targeted when they are going to or leaving school hence the rise in child sacrifice yet during the lockdown, the vice was low.

“I believe it has gone high and its time for all players and stakeholders to rise up and act against this vice. We should all come out as a community, legislators and every one to use our positions to fight against child sacrifice trend that is on the rise.”.

He revealed that as such, the organization is to launch a sensitization campaign against human trafficking in general and child sacrifice which he said starts as child kidnap.

“We are launching this campaign from Busia on March,15, 2022 and it will cover the entire Eastern region, including Karamoja, Jinja, Kamuli, Mbale and all other districts within the region. This is where most of the kidnapped children are picked from,” Ssembatya said.

He explained that majority of the trafficked girls are from the Eastern region end up in Nairobi and later Somalia.

“We realized that these need a lot of sensitization so that they know the dangers of being trafficked from one country to another. We want to train people on how they can fight for themselves so that they can easily identify a trafficker who has come among them in form of promising them jobs,” Ssembatya explained.

“At the end of the sensitization campaign, we want the participants to have understood the trends of human trafficking and how they can involve themselves in ending the vice. The campaign will run throughout the year and we shall be traversing the entire country moving from one district to another.”

The campaign, he said shall be conducted in schools both primary and secondary, tertiary institutions, through community meetings to sensitize parents and other guardians equipping them with preventive measures.

He applauded partner organisations as such Project Rescue Children (PRC), End Modern Slavery (EMS) among others for rallying behind the sensitization campaign through offering all the necessary support.

He appealed to government to as well come out and offer support to Civil Society Organizations that are fighting against these crimes noting that NGOs alone can’t do much in ending the vice in Uganda.