The African Union (AU) leadership has said that it is disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused to cross to safety.

In a joint statement issued on February 28, 2022 by the current Chair of the African Union and President of Senegal, Macky Sall and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, the AU noted that they are closely following developments in Ukraine, and are particularly disturbed by racism reports.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach (of) international law. In this regard, the chairpersons urge all countries to respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity,” the statement reads in part.

The AU noted that all people have a right to cross international borders during conflict, and as such, should enjoy the same rights to cross to safety from the conflict in Ukraine.

The statement comes at the backdrop of social media outrage following amateur video footage that has since went viral, showing several Africans being denied entry into evacuation trains and buses.

Other footage also showed that some who were lucky to make their way to the Ukraine border were also denied exit by security personnel.

Ukraine officials were yet to come out on this issue by the time of compiling this report.

Before becoming a war zone, Ukraine was home to thousands of Africans citizens, with majority students who went to Ukraine for education.

According to availabile information, many of the students are from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Somalia and South Africa.

Uganda is also one of the countries with students in Ukraine.