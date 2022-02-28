Over 90% of Ukrainians surveyed in a poll this weekend said they support President Zelensky – a threefold increase from December last year.

According to the poll, conducted by the respected Rating Sociological group, 91% backed him, only 6% do not support him and 3% were undecided.

Two thousands respondents from across Ukraine were questioned, though residents in the Crimea and the rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine were excluded.

When asked about the chances of Ukraine being able to repel the Russian assault, 70% said they believed it was possible.

Support for the Ukrainian armed forces has also increased considerably since just before the start of the invasion.

Source: BBC