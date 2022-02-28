The commander of land forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi has revealed his plans to return to Kigali to meet Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame.

Muhoozi who didn’t delve into details said he had a discussion with Kagame on Monday morning, where the two agreed to meet in Rwanda’s capital Kigali, in the coming days.

Muhoozi who is also the First son, added that the aim of the planned meeting is to solve all the prevailing issues between Rwanda and Uganda.

“After a long discussion with my uncle, President Kagame, this morning we have agreed that I return to Kigali in the coming days to sort out all outstanding issues between Uganda and Rwanda,” Muhoozi said on Monday.

This will be Muhoozi’s second visit to Rwanda this year after the one on January 22, 2022, during which him and Kagame pledged to restore diplomatic ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The first meeting marked the reopening the Gatuna border with Uganda which had been closed for three years over peddling accusations.

The border was eventually reopened on January 31, after succeesful talks between Muhoozi and Kagame.

Early this month, Kagame applauded the reopening of the Gatuna border and maintained that efforts to improve relations with Uganda were on a good path.

“The border has been opened. Uganda has been taking steps to resolve the issues that led to the border being closed. We are following it up closely, we are discussing it with them and I believe we are on a good path,” Kagame said.

He however, noted that opening the Gatuna border would be good but opening it without addressing the reason it was closed would be wrong and would not work.