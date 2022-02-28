Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has appointed Andrew Kilonzo as the new Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2022.

Kilonzo’s appointment was confirmed in a statement released on Friday by UBL board chairman, Japheth Katto.

“The Board of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) is pleased to announce that Andrew Kilonzo has been appointed as the Managing Director, Uganda Breweries Limited with effect from April 1, 2022,” the statement by Katto reads.

The statement added, “Congratulations Andrew, we wish you success in this new assignment and have confidence that you shall transform UBL to the next level.”

Kilonzo replaces Alvin Mbugua who was appointed to lead the Caribbean & Central America business with the Latin America and Caribbean region late last year.

Who is Andrew Kilonzo the new UBL Managing Director?

Kilonzo has held several Executive roles across Diageo. He is currently the Managing Director of Meta Abo business in Ethiopia where he is managing the transition of our Ethiopian beer business to BGI Castel, which will ensure future growth opportunities for the business and its people.

He previously also served as the Sales Director in Uganda at UBL from 2010 to 2013, driving a turnaround within the business during this significant period when new investment in UBL was just starting.

Prior to the Ethiopia role, he was the Commercial Director at Kenya Breweries Limited since 2016, where he leveraged cutting-edge technology tools to build efficiency and effectiveness. As a result, KBL has received numerous Global awards on these initiatives and projects.

Kilonzo also served as Sales Director for the Premium Trade business in Kenya from 2013, where he led the spirits transformation by driving a robust IPS and reserve brands consumer participation.