Boris Johnson has accused Russian news channel RT of “peddling” material that is “doing a lot of damage to the truth”.

The UK prime minister’s comments come after the EU today banned RT, formerly known as Russia Today, and Sputnik.

Johnson called for Ofcom to look at whether it is “infringing the rules of this country”.

But the prime minister made it clear that the decision should be left to the independent body to decide.

When it was put to him that it sounded like he would ban it if he had the power to do so, Johnson said: “Yes but the difference between us and Russia is that the power is not with me, and that’s the right thing.

“And that, you know, is partly what we’re fighting for.”

An Ofcom spokesman said: “Given the seriousness of the Ukraine crisis, we will examine complaints about any broadcaster’s news coverage of this issue as a priority.”

Source: BBC