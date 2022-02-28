The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabashaija has directed that the strict Covid rules imposed after the onset of the pandemic be eased with immediate effect.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, several guidelines including restriction of public visits to inmates were announced in a bid to help control the spread of the virus from the wider public to prison centres.

However, in a communication to all officers in charge of prison centres around the country, the guidelines have not been relaxed following the full reopening of the economy and the reduction in Covid infections.

“Resume normal prisons operations including court operations and visitation whereas prisoner visitors must present evidence of full vaccination against Covid by presenting vaccination cards,” the directive by Dr.Byabashaija reads in part.

Previously, visitation to inmates by members of the public was prohibited and only special cases were permitted whereas the prisoners who are still on remand were not allowed to courts of law but rather cases tried virtually via zoom link but according to the latest development, this has all been eased.

Consequently, the prisoners will from now be brought to courts of law physically.

According to the directive, prisoners will now be received in the various prison centres around the country.

“Admission of new prisoners is reverted to the old reception centres. The current Covid treatment centes at Gulu Main prison, Jinja main prison, Kampala remand prison and the APP centre remain operational,” the directive says.

Unlike before where all prisoners who had just been sent on remand were supposed to be taken to covid isolation centres like Kitalya, now this will change and these will be remanded to the different prisons in the areas whereas the crimes have been committed.

For example, those in Mukono will be remanded to Kawuga government prisons, those in Kampala will be remanded to Luzira while those in Kasangati will be remanded to Kasangati government prison among other prison centres.

However, according to Dr.Byabashaija, there should be strict enforcement of Covid guidelines like wearing of facemasks, social distancing and sanitizing at all prison centres during court operations, visitations and interactions with communities.

He says that these measures will be reviewed from time to time.