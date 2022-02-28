The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje ,has welcomed the proposal by Alliance for Inclusive Muslims (AIM), a religious based civil society organisation to set up base in Uganda.

He made the remarks as he received officials from Geneva based global organisation led by Its founder and treasurer Ani Osman Zonneveld.

The other members of the delegation included Sheikh Khalifan Bukuru, the national imam of Burundi and the global director Imams for She Program and Mastullah Ashah Mwanga, the director family law.

Zonneveld explained the purpose of their courtesy call was to acquaint the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council about the mission of their organisation to challenge theological justification for hate and supremacism against the progressive values that are inherent to Islam namely human rights and dignity for all, freedom of expression and religion.

“We initiated a program entitled ” Imams For She- that aims to empower Imams with relevant knowledge in order to promote and protect Muslim women rights basing on the Islamic Context. We are so far operating smoothly in four African Countries- Tanzania, Burundi, DRC Congo, and Kenya,” she said.

Zonneveld said they want to establish of the Africa head office in Uganda and to scale up their activities in other African countries.

She requested the Mufti to use his position as the Interim Chairperson of the African Forum For Muslim Councils- (AFMC) to mobilise Muftis and Kadhis to attend, a request the Mufti accepted.

Mubaje welcomed the guests, saying that ” Indeed you are rendering a helping hand in fulfilling our responsibilities as religious leaders.”

He also welcomed the initiative that seeks to alleviate poverty among women and youth.

Mubaje asked the officials to consider and design programmes that help boy children to enable them grew up as responsible citizens.

He called for closer cooperation with UMSC departments of Education, social services and women and youth affairs.