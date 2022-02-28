Police in Kampala have bust a racket of robbers who follow their victims for long distances without notice and later break into their vehicles to steal valuables with precision.

According to Police spokesperson, the development followed several reports by members of the public whose vehicles have been broken into by unknown robbers who walk away with valuables including money and other items.

“They trailed a female victim from KCB bank , Lugogo shopping mall in Kampala up to one of the supermarkets in Sonde near Mukono where she entered for a few minutes to buy a few items and proceed with his journey. On return, she found the vehicle had ben broken into and shs50 million stolen. The entire operation took a few minutes,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson explained that many other victims of the gang have reported similar cases where they are robbed of valuable items by unknown people immediately, they leave their vehicles after parking them.

How gang operates

According to Enanga, following the incident and many others reports, police made use of CCTV cameras in the various parts of the country in a bid to help in investigations into the robberies.

He said that footage from several CCTV cameras indicated that the gang uses a boda boda rider identified as Jimmy Mawazi who surveils the gang’s targets at banks, shopping malls and parking lots.

“He surveils the unsuspecting victims up to where they park their vehicles or make stopovers for shopping, lunch or drinks or even in the evenings when they go to gyms and saunas. The suspect moving on a boda boda then alerts his colleagues who come with two vehicle including a Toyota Spacio and Toyota Wish to orchestrate their plan,”Enanga said.

Footage from CCTV cameras seen by this website indicates that the gang then parks to ensure the vehicle of their target is sandwiched in the middle and they carry out their mission.

In a few seconds, they break into the vehicle and later drive off as if nothing has happened but on return, the owner finds their valuables missing in a robbery that is carried out with precision and without any trace.

“Using a destructive device, they desrupt the car alarms as they use another metallic device to force open the car doors. We have 20 similar reports of car break-ins where they rob items and drive off,”Enanga said.

He noted that using footage from CCTV cameras, the Police Crime Intelligence unit is look for the suspects involved in this kind of robbery.

He also asks that public places should have security guards monitoring real-time happenings in their parking lots to monitor any suspicious activities.