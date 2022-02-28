A 65-year-old nurse has been hailed for bravery after disarming two robbers who attacked her health facility in Kasokoso, Kireka in Wakiso district.

The incident according to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga happened last night when two armed robbers attacked Victory medical clinic at around 9pm as they pretended to be patients.

“The thugs took Teddy Namutebi, 65 to one of the private rooms as she thought they had come for treatment,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson explained that in the private room, the two assailants asked the 65-year-old nurse to give them all the money she had before one of them pulled a pistol out of the overcoat he was putting on.

“Namutebi grabbed the pistol from one of the assailants before she started making an alarm that attracted neighbours. The thugs took off leaving behind their pistol.”

Enanga hailed the 65-year-old nurse for bravery that saw her disarm the robbers and noted the pistol has been exhibited to find out who its owner is as part of the investigations into the foiled robbery.

The incident is one of the rarest ones in which robbers are disarmed and forced to flee after abandoning their plan of robbery.