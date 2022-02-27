Kampala Resident City Commissioner, Hudu Hussein has dismissed as untrue reports that he gave preachers 30 days to vacate Kampala streets.

Hudu was earlier this week quoted to have said in a bid to clean the city, street preachers had been given 30 days to vacate the streets or be forced.

““Our good pastors, we love you so much but I am giving you an amnesty of 30 days so that you evacuate the streets, we want a more serious city.All pastors, vendors, children beggars among other disorganised groups should leave the City,” Hussein is quoted to have said during a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre.

However, in a statement released on Saturday, the Kampala RCC distanced himself from the reports indicating he has no right to start a war with God.

“I would rather deal with those other challenges Kampala is facing than daring to limit the rights of those serving their God. Honestly, who am I to make war with God,” he said in a statement.

The Kampala RCC insisted that the statements attributed to him are not correct.

“My President is a very religious and God-fearing man, and he is my inspiration. I cannot do something that he himself cannot do. I emphasize that I cannot and did not say anything about chasing street preachers. I referred to street children, among other issues.”

The RCC said whereas he cannot start war with God, there is need to look into the issue of street preachers who are not unregulated.

“For example, some go straight to people in their vehicles, either insult them or even grab them. Others erect loud speakers where their voice would be enough. I know that some street preachers go overboard not because of the content of what they preach but because of the way they do it. So, much as the preaching should go on, there’s need for the leaders of the street preachers to look into those issues I have mentioned.”