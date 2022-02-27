Anointing is one of the common practices among Christians especially modern Christians.

This is always done during prayers when Christians are attending mass or service.

But do Christians know what anointing means, how and why people are anointed?

What does anointing oil symbolise? Who should be anointed? What the bible says about anointing?

Hannah Kajumba, a Christian from Kamwokya Church of God, said anointing simply means to pour, spread or rub oil onto something or someone.

“For instance, in the book Genesis, Jacob took a stone that he had put under his head and poured oil on the top of it meaning he anointed it,” Kajumba explained.

Florence Nakayiwa from God’s Healing Tower church located in Nabweru said anointing is for spiritual understanding.

“It simply means that we have an internal source of spiritual understanding in the person and the work of the holy spirit in our lives that frees us from being slaves to human and traditions,” she said.

What does Anointing oil symbolize?

According to Prophet Moses Bright Muyingo of God’s Healing Tower Church – Nabweru said anointing oil is a symbol of the power of the Holy Spirit and faith in God’s ability to protect, cleanse and keep evil away.

Muyingo explained that “anointing oil” helps to drive out unwelcome evil spirits in peoples’ lives and houses.

“It will drive out unwelcome evil spirits. Anointing a home with oil is also a way of consecrating the house to be blessed,” Muyingo said.

Muyingo said some people are anointed to receive power, strength, and blessings.

In the Old Testament, anointing was a common ancient cultural practice in the bible, especially among the Jewish people.

Muyingo said priests were anointed with oil, later followed by Samuel anointing both Saul and David as kings of Israel.

Bishop Solomon Mukonjo of Kamwokya Church of God in Kampala noted that in the New Testament, the bible teaches about who should be anointed, especially the book of 1st John 2:27.

“And as for you, the anointing you received from Him remains in you and you do not need anyone to teach you. But just as His True and genuine anointing teaches you about all things, so remain in him as you have been taught,” reads 1st John 2:27.

Mukonjo said it is extremely important to know that Jesus never did even one miracle until he was anointed by the Holy Spirit of God which descended upon him.