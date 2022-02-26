There are so many theories around waist beads. Some people think there is witchcraft attached to the waist beads. Some people will judge a lady with waist beads because they think anyone who wears waist beads is definitely a whore.

Men were mostly exposed to waist beads by women who were not afraid of wearing crop tops and showing more skin. And most women who dressed like this were women of the night. Call them professional prostitutes.

Times have changed. Decent ladies show a little bit more skin these days. And this has brought back the conversation about waist beads.

Men will want to stay away from a woman who openly shows off her waist beads because their mind goes straight to how fast she can get those tiny clothes off.

Waist beads are sexy. I can only speak for women who wear them for the sexual bit. Any other witchy reasons will straight away take that woman to hell. And I will leave the judging to God.

Back to the sexy. Waist beads are like the necklace for the waist. They make your woman’s hips stand out just by laying on her waist. And who doesn’t want a woman with those water pots popping?

Over time just like necklaces, waist beads have evolved. If your man doesn’t like the natural beads with all types of colours, get silver or gold waist beads.

Today, you can also get beads made out of glass. These are sexy and classy in one,

During the act, waist beads enhance the sound those two friends make, especially during the stroking. Nothing makes people cum faster, like the sound of a stick hitting the water. Now imagine if that sound had musical beats. That’s where the waist beads come in.

Leave the women that twerk on the dance floor. When a woman gets on top, looking away from you with her beads laying firm on her waist, and she begins twerking on it, you will go to heaven in first class.

The way those beads move up and down her waist. The sound they produce. As you close your eyes in ecstasy, they calm your soul, and you cum away.

Premium sex is not just about how much water your body can produce. No! It is about how much skill comes with that water. You have to perform.

Like an artist on stage, playing a musical machine is an added advantage. The waist beads are the guitar or piano during sex, and you must know how to play them.

Wearing the beads is not being a whore. A woman with beads means she loves some extra sexy. If she doesn’t deliver on the sexy part, then the beads are just like a necklace without a pendant. Redundant just.

As a woman, your beads should be kept for just the man you are going to lay. Let them be as private as your private parts. Just like beats and musical instruments in an audio sound, keep them private.

And when the lights come up on that stage called bed, unleash the machines and every small bit to take your lover to heaven and back.

Till next time being a sexy woman is not a crime.