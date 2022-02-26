The director for Information and Publicity at the NRM secretariat, Emmanuel Lumala Dombo has asked leaders at all various levels to pick interest in the welfare of the people and provide leadership at the community levels to ensure the Parish Development Model (PDM) succeeds.

The PDM will be launched today February 26 2022 in Kibuku district, Bukedi sub-region, by President Museveni.

Bukedi sub-region is a grassroots economic model, targeting especially the 39% of the population which only produces food for consumption.

“It’s my appeal, therefore, that we all embrace the model as a gateway to transforming the humble backyards where we were raised. It is very important for all the echelons of the political and technical leadership of the country as well as the intelligentsia and the population at large – to reflect on that context as we receive the PDM,” Dombo said.

Dombo said the financial inclusion agenda will promote savings and investment by households in the most viable activities with a potential for generating a production surplus for home and local consumption, and the market.

He said that this is the latest intervention that indicates the government’s continuous quest to lift all Ugandans from the poverty complex comes at the backdrop of the campaign promise to secure the future of Ugandans in the 2021 general elections.

He said PDM offers decision-making in the hands of beneficiaries who will decide what suits them best in their locality.

The model is designed under seven pillars which include production, storage, processing and marketing; infrastructure and economic services; financial inclusion; social services; mindset change; parish based management information system; governance and administration.