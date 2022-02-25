Verve and KCB Bank Uganda Limited have announced a new partnership which will see KCB Bank become one the first commercial banks to accept the Verve Card on its Point of Sale (POS) merchant network.

“The Verve Payment Scheme entered the Ugandan market to provide flexible, customized and cost-effective tokens to financial institutions. Verve Card acceptance at KCB POS locations is the next phase in our journey of easing accessibility of payment services for all Verve Card holders and the other financial institutions which join the Verve family,” said Damalie Sajjabi, the Head of Products and Operations at Interswitch East Africa Uganda Limited.

Also speaking at the launch of the partnership, Michael Ssekyondwa,the KCB Bank Uganda’s Head of Retail Banking, noted that the partnership is aligned with the bank’s agenda to drive digitally led products and services to ease the lives of customers.

“This arrangement further highlights KCB Bank’s focus to provide innovative banking solutions across Uganda,” he said.

Verve is a pan-African payment scheme owned by the Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments in Africa.

The Verve card is tailored to cater to financial institutions and customers across different segments, considering lifestyle usage, security, and cost management among other important qualities.

According to officials, the synergy will ease payments for Verve card holders countrywide, leveraging the vast footprint of KCB Bank across Uganda.

In Uganda, the Verve payment scheme has multiple banks, Saccos, microfinance and deposit taking institutions and exhibits a strong potential for expansion.