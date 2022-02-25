Seasoned publicist, Steven Kirenga has been appointed as head of Product & Business Development and Customer Experience at Cente Tech, the technology services arm of Centenary Bank.

In a statement, Cente Tech said Kirenga brings an interesting mix of extensive experience in the Telecommunications, ICT services, innovations and corporate communications.

“He has over fifteen (15) years of experience to the role, with a comprehensive background in product & solution design, strategy creation & execution, strategic communications management, consumer & business/enterprise marketing experience, customer experience management, corporate communications, public relations, digital and media development,” the firm said.

Cente Tech’s chief executive officer, Dr. Grace Ssekakubo said Kirenga’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in integrated marketing, product & business development and customer experience makes him an ideal person for a related role at Cente-Tech’

“We look forward to working closely with Steven to deepen the use of technological and innovative business solutions for financial service delivery to improve standards of living among the poor while promoting environmental conservation,” Ssekakubo said.

Peter Kahiigi the Chief technology Officer of Cente Tech welcomed Kirenga’s appointment.

“Kirenga has the right track record and breadth of business experience we believe is critical in Cente Tech, including the ability to forge major client relationships, a strong focus on leading with innovation, commitment to our people and core values, and a focus on delivering value to our ecosystem and the shareholders,” Kahiigi said.

Prior to his appointment at Cente Tech, Kirenga worked at the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), where he led the effort to humanize the roads and bridges construction and maintenance across Uganda.

In this capacity, he was responsible for developing and implementing UNRA’s public affairs, communications & engagement strategies, engaging locally, regionally and globally with all government and non-governmental stakeholders on all areas of roads & bridges construction and maintenance.

In January 2022, Kirenga was appointed as General Secretary to the Taskforce on Government Communications & National Guidance.

At MTN, Kirenga developed strategies and shaped execution of key group wide programmes that notably contributed to the MTN Group vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to customers – underpinned by the belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

Kirenga, among the founders of the MTN Business Unit, is heralded for having played a significant role in growing MTN Business/Enterprise Business Unit into a market leader in the B2B segment of the telecom industry, by developing bespoke business solutions that made smaller businesses big and bigger businesses better.

Kirenga is a member of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) and Uganda Marketers Society (UMS).