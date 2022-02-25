The Ugandan mission in Russia has urged all Ugandan citizens in Ukraine to stay calm, monitor local news and follow guidelines of the Ukrainian government on the ongoing situation of the Russia invasion.

In a statement released on Friday by the Head of Mission Ambassador Johnson Agara Olwa, Ugandans have also been told to notify the embassy about their situation.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in the Russian Federation calls upon Ugandan nationals in Ukraine to stay calm, be cautious, monitor local news for updates, observe the instructions as issued by the government of Ukraine,” Olwa said in part.

The ambassador also urged all Ugandan nationals in the embattled Ukraine to keep in touch with friends and family to notify them about their circumstances.

“It is our prayer that the situation is short-lived and that normality will soon be restored,” the ambassador added.

The Ugandan Mission in Russia also availed contacts which Ugandans stranded in Ukraine can reach them through.

“The email is [email protected], WhatsApp +79671181035 OR +7961182773.”

At least 10 civilians are believed to have been killed by Thursday evening, including six in an air strike near the capital, Kyiv following the Russian invasion.

Several Ugandans including students currently live in both Russia and Ukraine.