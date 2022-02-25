The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also warned of the possibility of “another ecological disaster” at the site.

Chernobyl’s “exclusion zone” – a 32 km (19 mile) radius around the plant – remains largely devoid of life 36 years after a faulty reactor caused a major explosion at the plant.

The plant’s three other reactors were all shut down by 2000 and it has since been decommissioned.

Radiation levels in the area remain dangerously high since the 1986 leak, chronicled in an eponymous HBO mini-series in 2019 that helped make the site a tourist attraction.

Russian troops reportedly entered the exclusion zone earlier on Thursday before crossing over into Ukraine.

The White House says it has received reports that staff are being held hostage at the site by Russian soldiers.

The forces are part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in their neighbouring country.

Chernobyl is located about 130 km (80 miles) north of the capital Kyiv and could provide a path into the city for the invading forces.

Samantha Turner, a security fellow at the Truman National Security Project, says control of the area does not have “battle-determining significance” but gives Russian forces a corridor to the Dnipro River.

The river runs north into Belarus, whose president has closely aligned himself with Mr Putin, and south to Kyiv.