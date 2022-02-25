The government of Nigeria says it will evacuate its citizens who wish to leave Ukraine as soon as airports are re-opened in the country.

In a statement, Nigeria’s foreign ministry says the West African country “has received with surprise” the reports of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, Francisca Omayuli, says it has been reassured by the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine of the safety of Nigerians in that country and that measures are being taken “to keep them safe and facilitate the evacuation of those who wish to leave”.

The Nigerian government says its mission in Ukraine has confirmed that the Russian action has been confined to military installations.

However, at least 10 civilians are believed to have been killed so far, including six in an air strike near the capital, Kyiv.

Thousands of Nigerians including students currently live in both Russia and Ukraine.

Source: BBC