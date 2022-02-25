Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao has said that he is used to being likened to a pumpkin and that this will not stop his resolve to expose the National Unity Platform (NUP) and its supporters.

The DP president said that the kind of behaviour by NUP supporters is unacceptable and he will go ahead criticise it, even if they term him as an NRM mole.

Mao made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s NBS Frontline, Thursday evening.

“I am now used to being called a pumpkin, green on top and yellow inside. The discussion centred on the history of the National Unity Platform and the discontent by the real owners,” Mao said.

Mao for the past few weeks has been engaged in social media exchanges with mainly supporters of the opposition, saying that he is out to expose their hypocrisy.

Appearing on the NBS Frontline, Mao said that he has been demonised and that he is now fade up.

“I have had enough! I have been insulted by people, and by tomorrow, I may be leaking people’s “nudes”. I am just warning people,” Mao said.

“FDC demonised me. They gave my former wife a job. But compared to NUP, FDC is a saint,” he added.

NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi who was a panelist on the same show however called out Mao, saying that his arguments were misguided.

“Norbert Mao talks about some opposition politicians being hypocrites but forgets that he’s the biggest hypocrite among the opposition,” Ssenyonyi said.

Last week, Mao claimed that the NUP received over Shs 3.1 billion from the Inter Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) yet they continue to pose as if they have never received any cash from President Museveni.

NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine came out in a statement to refute the claims, saying that the money they received was the money they are legally bound to get as a party with members of Parliament.

Ssenyonyi said Mao’s anger stems from the fact that NUP refused to join them in IPOD, a platform, he said, President Museveni uses to “sanitise” his wrong doing.