Western intelligence officials earlier warned that Russia was building an “overwhelming force” to take control of the city.

There was also fighting around the site of the former nuclear power plant in Chernobyl. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the nuclear site itself had been lost following a “fierce battle”.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian forces were putting up “a staunch resistance” to the invasion but that “heavy casualties” had been suffered by both sides.

The toll on civilians quickly became apparent on Thursday, as thousands moved into neighbouring countries such as Moldova, Romania, Poland and Hungary to escape the conflict.

UN estimates suggest that more than 100,000 people have already fled from their homes.

“We don’t understand what we should do now,” one woman called Svetlana told the BBC. “We’re now going to a place where we can be safe and we hope we can leave safely.”

Human rights groups warned prior to the invasion that an attack could trigger a major refugee crisis in Europe.