The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has on Friday facilitated the families of incarcerated Members of Parliament (MPs) Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya with Shs 15 million.

Following a closed-door meeting in her office at Parliament, the deputy speaker handed Shs 5 million to MP Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana’s wives. Ssegirinya’s mother, Justine Nakajumba, who was also part of the meeting was also given Shs 5 million bring the total Shs 15 million.

Sources privy to what transpired in the meeting told this website the two families asked Among to help their husbands get out of jail because they were the bread winners at home and that the crimes against them are trumped up.

The money was handed over in envelops by Among’s aides.

The development comes at the backdrop of government deferring committal of Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana to the High Court for trial to March 10, 2022.

The two MPs, while appearing at the Masaka Court on Tuesday this week via video conferencing platform, Zoom, were remanded further on the request of the state prosecutor who asked fore more time to prepare necessary documentation.

Both Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana have been in prison since September 2021 on charges related to murder, terrorism, and aiding terrorism during last year’s machete attacks in Masaka were close to 30 lives were lost.