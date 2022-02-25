A commission established by the military government in Burkina Faso is to recommend a 30-month transition period before the country returns to constitutional rule.

During this period, Burkina Faso will continue to be led by the officer who seized power last month, Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

The commission also recommended the establishment of a small government and legislative body – with a maximum of 20 and 50 members respectively.

In January, Burkina Faso became the third nation in West Africa after Mali and Guinea to suffer a military takeover in less than 18 months.

Burkina Faso been suspended by the regional bloc, Ecowas, which has called the junta to establish a reasonable timetable for returning to constitutional order.

