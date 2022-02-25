The Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) and Innovation Council yesterday vetted IT innovators and BPO professionals who will represent the Ugandan ICT sector at Dubai Expo 2020’s Innovation Week in March 2022.

Last Month, The Ministry of ICT & National Guidance issued a call to innovative individuals to submit their inventive concepts through its website to be part of a group of selected IT innovators and BPO professionals.

At the Dubai Expo, Uganda is part of the Opportunity Pavilion which reflects the necessity of financial capital as a resource to support growth, and partnerships as a primary driver of innovation and employment.

Companies that will be selected will be provided an opportunity to interact with investors looking to support innovation as a driver of employment.

“The vetting processing is in line with the council’s mandate which entails working with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to formulate strategies for creating jobs for the youth through ICT outsourcing and Innovation,” said Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT & National Guidance.

She adds that the Opportunity District at the Dubai Expo highlights innovations from across the globe that have the potential to make dreams into reality and shape the future and Uganda is rich with such innovations.

Speaking on the selection process, the BPO and Innovations council chairperson Prof. William Bazeyo said they are keen to select companies that will represent Uganda’s national aspirations for promoting innovations to deliver social-economic transformation.

“At the end of day, we expect jobs to be created as a result of participation in this exhibition,” Bazeyo said.

The successful companies that will represent Uganda at the exhibition will be announced next week.

Since the BPO and Innovations council was launched, it has moved fast to pave the way for the ultimate goal of creating employment for Ugandans by making a detailed implementation plan which specifies deliberate, measurable, and time-bound steps to achieve this objective.

The council targets to create 20,000 jobs in at least 18months.

Apart from employment, the BPO industry comes with many other benefits, including the increased Inflow of foreign currency and workforce skilling among others.

As the Ugandan BPO industry develops, a class of confident and empowered local professionals and entrepreneurs will continue to emerge and grow, driving the BPO sector and the entire economy forward.