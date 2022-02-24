Belarus is a long-time ally of Russia. Analysts describe the small country as Russia’s “client state”.

Convoys also entered the eastern Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, and moved into the Kherson region from Crimea – a territory that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Russian offensive was preceded by artillery fire and there were injuries to border guards, the DPSU said.

There have also been reports of troops landing by sea at the Black Sea port cities of Mariupol and Odesa in the south. A loud explosion has been heard in Odesa’s city centre and a British resident of the city told the BBC many people were leaving.

Deaths reported

At least eight people are known to have died in bombings by Russian forces, Ukrainian police say.An attack on a milita

ry unit in Podilsk outside Odesa killed six people and wounded seven, officials say. Nineteen people are missing.

One person died in the eastern city of Mariupol, they added.

Ukraine says it is fighting back

The Ukrainian armed forces say they have shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter and inflicted casualties on invading troops.

“Keep calm and believe in Ukraine defenders”, the statement from Ukraine’s forces says.