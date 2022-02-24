The Resident City Commissioner of Kampala Capital City (RCC) Hudu Hussein has given street preachers in Kampala a 30 days ultimatum to leave the streets.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, Hussein said that in his bid to build a nicer, organised city, there will be no room for “unseriousness”.

“Our good pastors, we love you so much but I am giving you an amnesty of 30 days so that you evacuate the streets, we want a more serious city,” Hussein said.

To say this, Hussein was presenting what he called the “seven new measures” which aim at sanitising Kampala city.

“All pastors, vendors, children beggars among other disorganised groups should leave the City,” Hussein added.

The RCC also unveiled plans to have all boda boda riders registered, main buildings in the city centre painted and lighted up plus new measures on buildings that are still aiding street vendors.

He warned that no stone will be left unturned in hid bid for a cleaner city.

Social media reacts

The RCC’s directive brought about mixed reactions as some said it was long over due, while others, who consisted of street preachers warned the RCC to tread carefully.

“RCC Hudu Hussein might have touched the wrong kind of button. You can’t threaten the Gospel of the Lord and those who spread it. The 30 days might end up being yours!!” Godfrey Kuteesa opined.

“Kampala is only the headquarters. We are called to change the world with this Gospel,” a one Moses, who is a street preacher under Phaneero said.