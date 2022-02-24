Experts have urged Small and medium-sized enterprises and startups to develop a resilience plan that will see them wither the new normal after the world was hit and affected by the Covid pandemic which changed the way of life.

Speaking during the fourth Strategic Leadership Summit at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday, Charles Ocici, the Executive Director of Enterprise Uganda said that business owners must acknowledge the fact that crises happen every time but should develop mechanisms to learn out of them.

“You can avoid crises because they are only trials and tribulations. Whereas crises make you lose focus, rise up to move forward. Believe in yourself to stand up and succeed. Learn your strengths and weaknesses and use them to serve your customers well,”Ocici said.

“Make independent decisions and use what you have to get back on track. Talk to frightened employees and offer them leadership.”

Ocici explained that SMEs and startups ought to use crises like Covid to embolden themselves as a way of ensuring resilience to withstand any challenges that may come, adding that crises will always happen.

According to Angella Bageine, a Management Consultant, mindset change is key for SMEs and startups to build resilience post the Covid pandemic.

“The last two or three years have shown us that there is need to go back to the drawing board to rethink strategies that will ensure resilience. We therefore need to put aside the fears in us created by the world we live in and we wake up to the reality that things have changed and we also need to change. Where the world is changing, everyone should as well change and so should the SMEs and startups,”Bageine said.

“We have to learn new ways of doing business to suit our clients’ needs and the current situation.”

Juliet Thandi Mabena, the president, Circle of Global Business in South Africa emphasized the need to change with the tide if SMEs and startups are to stand a test of time.

“Utilise all your strengths to build something resilient,” she urged.

Summit

The Strategic Leadership Summit was organized by Human Capital International and this year’s edition was running under the theme, “Africa’s start-ups and SMEs in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area; retool, retool, innovate, digitalize and transform.

According to Shenina Aheebwa, the Country Manager for Human Capital International, the fourth edition was meant to see how SMEs and start-up can refocus to become resilient but also how to benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

“As business people, have we benefitted from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area which has been in existence for the past one year? Are we not yet there to trade as a continent? This summit meant to see how we can rethink, retool, innovate and transform our businesses and trade across the continent. We need to tap into all opportunities available,”Aheebwa said.