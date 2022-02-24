President Museveni is expected in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital, Kinshasa where he will together with other leaders discuss security and coups in Africa, the Nile Post has learnt.

Museveni 10 days ago met with counterparts from Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazaville, and Togo during a mini-summit held in the Republic of Congo’s Oyo town in the Cuvette region was organized by President Denis Sassou Nguesso to discuss among others African security and the rampant coups.

The Nile Post has however learnt that the Ugandan president is due in DRC today for the 10th summit of the heads of state and government of the framework agreement for peace, security and cooperation for DRC and the region scheduled for today February 24, 2022 in Kinshasa.

Whereas the exact number of countries to attend the summit are not yet known, sources indicate that at least six African countries will attend the meeting.

The previous meeting discussed in length the issue of coups which have seen several governments especially in West Africa overthrown in the past three years, with the one in Burkina Faso being the latest.

At the end of last month, the military overthrew President Roch Marc Kaboré in the fourth coup in West Africa in the last 17 months with two military takeovers in Mali and a failed attempt in Niger.

Earlier this month, DRC President, Felix Tshisekedi is also said to have survived a coup after it was foiled while he was away in Ethiopia for the African Union summit.

Some of his aides were arrested for masterminding the failed coup attempt.

Today’s summit is expected to further discuss the issue with a view of coming up with a solution.

Security

In the previous meeting, the four heads of state discussed the issue of security and among others was the joint operation between the UPDF and FADRC, the Congolese forces against ADF rebel group.

The two countries were hailed for the operation which has registered some successes.

It is expected that the same topic will be discussed during today’s follow-up meeting.

The heads of state recently formed the African Global Security Foundation as a thinktank to provide analysis and insight on the medium and long term security threats and provide ideas on forming autonomous capacity that gives resilience against any external threats against African member states.

The thinktank headquarters in Senegalese capital Dakar will be headed by former Ugandan Defence and Security Minister, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi as its chairperson.

The thinktank’s membership currently included Congo Brazaville, DRC, Mauritius ,Senegal, Togo and Uganda and it will be by subscription.

“It will be giving security briefing to members states through established organs,”Mbabazi told journalists recently.