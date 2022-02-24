President Museveni has appealed to the church to renew the fires and flames of evangelism in society so as to address the erosion of moral standards and integrity.

The president made the remarks at the 29th Lango Diocesan Synod where he was represented by the Vice President, Jessica Alupo.

In his speech, the president gave a brief history of the Church of Uganda, in existence for 145 years noting that it had evangelised the Great Lakes region, while offering holistic ministry in a non-discriminatory manner to members and nonmembers.

“The evangelisation movement did not stop only at spreading the word of God, it became an instrument of civilisation,” Museveni said

The president also applauded the existing partnership between the church and state as very critical to our country’s journey to middle income status.

“We have to work together to eradicate poverty, combat diseases, fight corruption and provide the country with a moral compass,” he said.

The president also made reference to the soon to be launched Parish Development Model, calling it a “transformative intervention” that seeks to move 3.5 million households into the money economy and called for the church support in realising this.

The diocesan synod is held every two years and is composed of all parish priests, archdeaconry leaders, secondary school head teachers of church of Uganda foundation body schools, bishops and other individuals nominated by the church.

Speaking earlier, the Bishop Prof Alfred Olwa appealed to the government to help in several development initiatives such as the All Saints University in Lango, completion of the mission centre building-among others.

The president contributed shs 30 million towards the organisation of the event.