Zambia’s anti-corruption body has handed to the state about $4m (£3m) that it recovered from suspected proceeds of crime.

The money will now be given to the ministry of education to help more than 2,000 students in need of bursaries, the minister of finance Situmbeko Musokotwane has said.

The announcement was made at an event attended by Mr Musokotwane, minister of education Douglas Syakalima and officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Money was found last year in a house belonging to journalist Margaret Musonda, also known as Faith Musonda, and was subsequently forfeited to the state as part of a deal for her not to be prosecuted.

ACC HANDS OVER RECOVERED K65 MILLION TO GOVERNMENT By Victoria Yambani The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC has handed over K65 million that was seized from media socialite, Faith Musonda, last year. pic.twitter.com/xetUGiwbK6 — Diamond TV 📺💻📱 (@diamondtvzambia) February 23, 2022

Ms Musonda also lost her house in which the money was found.

Source: BBC