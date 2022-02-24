The Ministry of Education and Sports has directed schools not to hold parents visitation days yet over fears that learners and their parents might expose each other to Covid-19 infections.

Addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre, the Education ministry Spokesperson Dr. Dennis Mugimba said that allowing visitation days could undo all the strides they have achieved so far since schools re-opened in January.

“We urge schools not to hold any visitation days as this may expose our learners to Covid-19,” Mugimba said.

Mugimba said that the ministry had received information that some schools are already holding visitation days disguising them as annual general meetings which he said is illegal.

Prior to the schools reopening in January this year after a two year hiatus, the ministry of Education passed a number of guidelines that would be followed by schools. Among them, was that visitation days were suspended and Mugimba said that this ban remains in place.

The Education Ministry mouthpiece said that this ban is however under review and the ministry will pronounce itself on the matter soon.

Sports galas given green light

Mugimba noted that schools can now go ahead and host sports galas, as the ban on such events is now lifted.

He however noted that schools should observe strict adherence to all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while at it.

All sports activities in schools have been on a ban since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit.