Hackers say they have regained control of more than 30 websites in Mozambique, after the government said it had repelled an attack on Monday.

A group called “Yemeni Hackers” said they were behind the latest attack.

The hackers said they had “completely infiltrated” 34 ministries, including the defence ministry.

Others targeted were the portals of the national disaster management, roads administration and water agencies, as well as the defence ministry and the national land transport institute.

The hackers threatened to release confidential data if there ransom demands were not met.

Erminio Jasse, the head of Mozambique’s National Institute of Electronic Government, had on Monday said that no information was stolen.

The government is expected to give an update again on Wednesday.

