Kansai Plascon, a paint company has donated supplies worth Shs 50 million to the Entebbe Grade B Hospital as the company continues to spread cheer in communities and celebrate its customers.

The donation which is part of the recently concluded ‘Paint and Win’ Colours of Celebration promotion was handed over by the Plascon managing director, Santosh Gumte at the hospital premises in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

Every year, Plascon runs the ‘Paint and Win’ promotion which serves as a platform for the brand to strengthen relations and reward its dealers, customers, and painters with various prizes for their loyalty and continuous support.

Also as part of the promotion, the company carries out a number of CSR activities.

Gumte said: “For our 10th edition of Paint and Win, we chose to celebrate you – the people who have kept us going. Your love for Plascon has led us to numerous successes and we want to say thank you. Entebbe Grade B hospital was the first hospital to handle cases of Covid-19 in and continues to take lead in the fight against the pandemic. We hope our contribution will be a good addition to the already existing equipment and a pat on the back for the brave health workers who wake up every day, risk everything to give hope to our communities.”

He said they have repainted the wards and donated materials over to the hospital worth Shs 50 million to help protect the hospital workers as they execute their duties.

These items include mattresses, gloves, face masks, buckets, basins, JIK, disinfectant liquid and sanitiser for the hospital.

“We also are providing paint worth Shs 25 million and the labour to give the hospital a fresh coat of paint,” he said.

Dr. Muwanga, of the Entebbe Hospital said: “The faith you have shown our hospital is greatly appreciated. On behalf of everyone at Entebbe Grade B referral hospital I extend my sincere gratitude towards you for your generous and thoughtful donation. I would like to let you know that we are deeply grateful to Plascon Uganda for helping us improve on the hospital.”