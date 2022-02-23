Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has announced doubling of its daily data bundles for the same old price.

According to the company, this will be done on all daily bundles that the company offers to their customers, for example, at shs250, a customer can now get 30 MBs instead of 15 MBs previously given out.

At the same time, the telecom company has also unveiled what it termed as the cheapest 4G smartphone in a bid to grow universal access to affordable internet.

The phone, a Benco Y40 boosts of a 5 inch display, long battery life of 2500mAh, and big storage of 32 GB and a good processor of 1.4Ghz quad core.

According to Airtel officials, with these capabilities, the 4G smartphone is well adapted for rural areas where the country needs to grow internet access for the transformation of the lives of people.

The 4G smartphone goes for shs163,500 but the customer will pay shs250,000 at the outlets and the offer comes with a total shs86,500 worth of 13 GBs data redeemed as 2GB for the first month and 1GB every month for the next 11 months.

“Growing equitable access to the benefits of the internet requires Investment ina 4G network, which Airtel has done. It requires affordable data, which Airtel is known for, and lastly, it requires affordable 4G smart devices. Today we are here to support government in the private sector led digital transformation of Uganda by presenting the cheapest 4G smartphone on the market,” said the Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali.

“We are committed to supporting this segment with affordable data because it is the glue for micro enterprises. We however appeal to government to reduce taxes on entry level smartphones in order to reduce the cost of the devices and further reduce the cost of data as more people will be connected to the internet.”

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Quarter 3 2021 report, the total number of telephone subscriptions is 29.17 million which represents 69% national telephone penetration rates, and of these only 9.4 are smartphones.

The remaining 20.17 are basic and feature phones that are unable to fully harness the power of the internet. The power to do business, access online education and health among others.

According to murali, Airtel has made investments and continues to make investments in the 4G network to make it available all the time, continues to innovate and provide affordable solutions and products for the transformation of Uganda.