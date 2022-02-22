Vice President Jesca Alupo has pledged government support towards King Ceasor University, arguing that strengthening and collaboration with the government is key to the success of the institution.

Speaking while attending the second graduation ceremony of the university, Alupo said that the government was ready to partner with the administration for connections with the National Council for Higher Education in accrediting courses for the university.

“The government is in its final stages of the process of granting a charter to King Ceasor University. Mr. Chancellor and all distinguished guests present, the government will keep supporting the institution colleges through partnerships with government agencies like Ministry of Education and Sports and Ministry of Health,” Alupo said.

King Ceasor University received the interim letter of authority in 2009, and a provisional license two years later.

They last celebrated their first graduation two years ago but this event was held scientifically due to the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic.

Today,the university graduated 61 doctors, 44 clinicians, 40 lawyers, 15 entrepreneurs, five mineral engineers, 11 agriculturalists and 14 cybersecurity specialists to make it a total of 188 students who graduated.

Alupo encouraged the graduands to remain focused and become great people of society as well as become innovators in the near future.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you are the generation that will take the technology of today to new and dizzying dimensions. You are the ones who will bring solutions to environmental concerns like global warming ,conservation of natural resources, and development of alternative energy sources,” she said.

King Ceasor Augustus Mulenga, the chancellor of the university urged the students to remain in the spirit of togetherness as they have passed through the same university and be creative to solve the problems of joblessness in the country. “

“Let’s institutionalize ekibalo(calculation) in our life journeys,10 medical students could come together to establish a clinic, 10 agriculturalists could start a farm on one acre, 10 lawyers could start a law firm… the presidential message is loud and clear,” Mulenga said.

Prof Gabriel Nzarubara thanked the parents for collaborating with university and acknowledged the growth in the number of the students which has grown to 1, 417 studying in various courses from various countries across Africa.

He said that the school lost one staff member, Dr Ssebaale to covid19 and that marked one of the biggest challenges of the school at that time and asked the government for full recognition so that it eases their work as an institution.

Speaking during the function, Dr. Mercy Ndibalema a graduate of medicine and surgery said, “While at King Ceasor University, I have had the opportunity to be a minister of internal affairs, class representative and leader of scripture union. Doing our clinical from a national referral hospital has given us very good exposure for the clinical practice.”

The other dignitaries present included, State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem, Minister for ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of State for Minerals, Peter Lokeris, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Sarah Mateke, former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ephraim Kamuntu and Members of Parliament.