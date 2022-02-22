Since early February 2022, Smile customers in Uganda may have experienced slow internet speeds or no access to Smile’s internet services.

Smile Management would like to apologise to our customers, especially those affected. We want to assure you that we are committed to restoring our service as soon as possible.

As a token of our sincere apology, we will refund data to all those customers who had data prior to the downtime.

“We will keep our customers informed and want to thank our customers for their patience and ongoing support. We look forward to serving you more efficiently in the future,” Smile Management.