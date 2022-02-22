Prudential Uganda has rewarded organisations that showcased outstanding HR practices in 2021.

These organisations were identified from a three-month survey commissioned by Prudential Uganda and conducted by Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), from October to December 2021.

1,526 employees across 534 organisations in Uganda participated in the survey where they were asked to comment, rate, and assess their employer’s HR practices and policies by responding to questions under 12 thematic areas:

The survey was designed to record the viewpoint of employees regarding their organisation’s HR practices.

At the awards gala held at Kampala Serena Hotel over the weekend, Arjun Mallik, Regional CEO, Prudential Eastern & Central Africa said seeking feedback from teams is among the most high-impact actions that any organisation can take. He said it creates a sense of respect, transparency, safety, and empowerment.

“Prudential believes the way for economies to prosper and communities to thrive is by putting people first and it chose to lead on this conversation by commissioning this survey which was done in consultation of diverse stakeholders like Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE), Human Capital International (HCI), and the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA),” Malik said.

Prudential HR Best Practices 2021 survey sought to recognise organisations that have implemented people policies, systems, and processes that create and sustain productivity along with industrial peace and harmony with the objective of;

The overall winner of the Prudential Best HR Practices 2021 Survey was Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).

Uthman Mayanja, the country senior partner, PwC, explained that the data that was collected from the different organisations was subject to a rigorous review process to come up with useful data that will shape and inform improved employment practices in the country, especially in the current environment of remote working and digital connectivity.

“The survey also included open ended questions from which PwC got insights to further identify what stood out in each of the thematic areas from the employee’s perspective.,” Mayanja said.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Diana Mutasingwa, the minister of State in the Office of the Vice President said the Uganda Vision 2040 builds on the progress that has been made in addressing the strategic bottlenecks affecting Uganda’s socio-economic development since independence. These include human resource issues.

“To attain this goal, it will require us to work collectively both as government and private sector. Thus, an initiative such as the Prudential Best HR Practices survey shows the commitment and dedication of the private sector which is of paramount importance towards achieving this vision,” she said.

Some of the organisations that participated in the survey include; Umeme Uganda Limited, Bidco Uganda Limited, Graphic Systems Uganda Limited, ICEA Lion Life Assurance Company Limited, MTN, Watoto Child Care Ministries, Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited, Strong Minds Mental Health Africa-Uganda, among others.

Winners per category