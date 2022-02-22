The Criminal Investigations Division of the Police Force has summoned lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde for questioning over offensive communication he made in regards to High Court judge, Musa Ssekaana.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is conducting inquiries into alleged offensive communication to the prejudice of Hon. Justice Ssekaana Musa. You are required to report to CID headquarters on 28/02/2022 at 1000hrs and you will particularly report to officer in charge of cyber Crime D/SSP Kayiza Henry who will guide you on what is required,” the letter dated February 21 to Ssemakadde reads in part.

Ssemakadde recently wrote to the Chief Registrar asking for a record of proceedings of this year’s Judges’ Conference to enable him decide the next course of action.

This stemmed from a resolution by the judges that they will not entertain cyber bullying by some lawyers and these singled out Male Mabirizi and Ssemakadde whom they accused of making statements on social media deemed to be a form of cyber bullying against judicial officers.

The development comes on the backdrop of the arrest of lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi by police on Monday to serve an 18 months jail sentence over contempt of court.

Mabirizi who has been in hiding for over a week since court passed the sentence was smoked out from the gate as he tried to access Kyambogo University.