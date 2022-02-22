Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has been received at Kitalya government prison where he was sent after arrest by police.

The lawyer who has been on the run for the past one week since the High Court ordered his arrest to serve the 18months punishment was arrested by police from the entrance of Kyambogo University by police.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire told the Nile Post on Tuesday morning that following the arrest, the controversial lawyer was later sent to Kitalya as had been indicated in the warrant of arrest issued against him.

The February, 15 arrest warrant had directed that after arrest, Mabirizi should be delivered to prison.

According to Owoyesigyire, the lawyer was duly delivered to Kitalya prison.

When contacted for a comment, Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine also confirmed the development.

“He reached by around 7:30pm yesterday,” Baine told the Nile Post on phone.

Mabirizi was sentenced to 18months imprisonment by Justice Musa Ssekaana after being found guilty of contempt of court.

This stemmed from an order to pay shs300 million by the same court after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Following the shs300 million fine, the lawyer was warned about badmouthing judges but he repeated the same.

Consequently, filed an application in court seeking for punishment to the lawyer over his continued attacks against judicial officers.

Justice Musa Ssekaana asked Mabirizi to defend himself over the matter and in the resultant ruling, he was sentenced to 18months imprisonment.

“Mabirizi never presented himself to court after being summoned and neither did he file affidavits to deny the allegations against him. Court has been left with no option but to order for his arrest on sight and be taken to prison for 18 months,”Ssekaana ruled.

Drags feet

The lawyer has however insisted that the orders by Justice Ssekaana are illegal arguing that no man can be a judge in his own cause.

He consequently ran to the Court of Appeal to challenge all orders including one of fining him shs300 million and imprisoning him 18 months.

The Court of Appeal is expected to hear the application for stay of execution of these orders today.