Gen Salim Saleh has officially opened the third investment symposium in Mbarara City on Tuesday.

The symposium organised by Uganda Development Bank Limited (UDBL) in partnership with Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) in Mbarara City is running under the theme: “The contribution of Financial Innovation to the resilience of the economy for sustained growth”.

The two-day event taking place at Kakyeka stadium started Monday February 21st and will run until Wednesday February 23rd 2022. It seeks to identify business opportunities in the region, host business to business (B2B) engagements and convene leading local and national leaders on the question of financing for recovery and growth.

Participants are drawn from political, business, academic, and civil society leadership from the 13 districts making up Ankole sub region.

They will share success experiences, identify business opportunities, share entrepreneurial linkages that can build a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in the sub region.

The event has been graced by speakers including; Trade Permanent Secretary Ms Geraldine Sali, Uganda Development Bank’s managing director Patricia Ojangole, Mbarara North MP Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, among others.

The organisers say at the end of the symposium, viable actions should emerge on how to put Ankole on a sustainable path to a vibrant economy that is a crucial part of the regional and national economy.

The symposium, part of an on-going series in conjunction with Operation wealth creation and other partners, including UDB, is intended to bring together a cohort of coordinated thinking that can learn about the business opportunities of the times.

UDB’s support role at the symposium is aimed at entrenching its mandate to accelerate socio-economic development in Uganda through sustainable financial interventions.

Consistent with this mandate, the bank supports projects within the private sector that demonstrate potential to deliver high socio-economic value, in terms of job creation, improved production output, tax contribution and foreign exchange generation, among other outcomes.

The Ankole symposium is the first of the four planned investment symposiums in each of the four sub regions through which the government aims to bring together investors from different regions to showcase, discuss and explore the investment environment in Uganda, emerging markets, opportunities, and challenges that investors face.

The inaugural Uganda Investment Symposium was launched in 2019 in West Nile sub region and a subsequent one was held in Rwenzori sub region.