Police have said they have no clue about the whereabouts of former Kawempe South Member of Parliament, Mubarak Munyagwa who was over the weekend reported to have been abducted.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Munyagwa was abducted by men travelling in a drone, a type of van commonly used by security agencies in Uganda to carry out operations.

However, when asked about the same, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said no formal report or complaint has been taken to police about Munyagwa’s disappearance.

“We have not got any direct complaint or report about the allegedly abduction but we have only heard and seen about it on social media. The circumstances are not clear and we only saw reports indicating he was intercepted by a drone on his way for a talkshow on NBS TV,”Enanga said.

He explained that whereas they had only seen the alleged abduction on social media, the former MP is not in any of the law and order enforcement body’s custodies.

“None of Crime Intelligence or CID directorates has confirmed having arrested him. It means investigations into the said abduction is ongoing.”

The development comes at a time when Munyagwa, a staunch Forum for Democratic Change member and support launched attacks targeting the National Unity Platform and its president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bobi Wine.

How do you tell people that President Museveni is a dictator who wishes bad for everyone, a murderer yet the same people are seeing you every day at your beach in an expensive yacht relaxing with your wife while music is blaring,” Munyagwa said last week.

“The same people are seeing you and your political friends throwing parties, weddings and you say you are removing a dictator?”

Munyagwa accused NUP party of having lost direction and that the party cannot be trusted to overthrow Museveni.

“Some have already bought houses in the US. They are heavily funded by the regime. It’s a pity,” Munyagwa alleged.

However, the leader of opposition in parliament responded to him using his social media accounts.

“This one better be advised that NUP knows how to make him jobless and desperate!! A man who could not produce a committee report in two and a half years when he chaired COSASE needs to immediately shut up for his own good!”

Background

Munyagwa, who was a candidate for the Kawempe South parliamentary seat was allegedly abducted, two months to the 2011 general election and was feared dead.

He was however later found and it was reported that he had staged his own abduction to get political mileage.

Munyagwa later won the election to become the Kawempe South MP but in the 2021 general election, he lost the seat to NUP’s Bashir Mbaziira Kazibwe.