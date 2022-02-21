Several taxi operators have been left stranded after some local investors who claim to own part of the land in the Old Taxi Park cordoned off their land on Sunday.

The yet to be identified investors said that they don’t want taxis to operate in their land.

On Sunday, part of the Old Taxi Park was drilled amidst tight security as the owners concealed off their land.

Taxi operators who spoke to NBS Television said that they had been left in the dark, and that they did not what to do as some of their stages were affected.

“We had a team that was responsible to secure our park, but as I speak, we do not know where they are,” one local taxi operator told NBS Television.

When approached for a comment, the Federation of Taxi Operators Chairperson Rashid Ssekindi told NBS TV leadership that it is true, some part of the Old Taxi Park belong to some investors.

“As we opened the park, the investors came with their surveyors and marked off their part, we told all drivers that that part does not belong to us,” Ssekindi said.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Deputy Spokesperson Robert Kalumba said that the authority is doing everything possible to pay off the owners so that land gets back to KCCA.

Kalumba assured taxi operators that the land will get back to KCCA soon and that they should bare with the inconvenience.

“The park is not going anywhere, we are working behind the scenes and I want to assure you that the land will get back to us,” Kalumba said.

Nile Post understands that at least 5 companies that included Lukyamuzi Investments Ltd, DKS Uganda Limited, Key and Ham Investments Limited, Ahabwe Transporters Distributors Limited and Kabale Distributors Limited sued KCCA last year for encroaching on their land as they redeveloped the Old Taxi Park.

The Old Taxi Park was re-opened in January 2022 amidst excitement after a two-year closure.

The park’s redevelopment according to KCCA officials costed shs 4.3 billion.