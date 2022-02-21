Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi has officially assumed office as the deputy Inspector General of Police after his recent appointment by President Museveni.

At the function held at the Police headquarters in Naguru, the Inspector General of Police John Martins Okoth Ochola handed over instruments of power to the incoming deputy IGP as well as welcoming the new Chief of Joint Staff, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho.

Ochola also bid farewell to the outgoing Chief of Joint Staff, Maj Gen Jackson Bakasumba who was recently sent to South Sudan.

Speaking at the function, Ochola applauded President Museveni for the additional appointments that he said have promoted the continued synergies between the police and the UPDF.

“I urge the new officers to share their diverse experiences in the implementation of the vision of the force. We jointly have a task of deepening the Uganda Police Force partnership with other stakeholders including the community,”Ochola said.

He also urged the new officers to help police in the increased use of technology, profiling criminals and the enforcement of force discipline.

The new deputy IGP Maj Gen Katsigazi applauded the appointing authority for trusting him with the office but also allowing him pursue his passion of serving Ugandans through police.

In the same breathe, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the new Chief of Joint Staff applauded the president for giving him opportunity to serve in the police force

The same message was carried by Maj Gen Bakasumba who has been serving as the Chief of Joint Staff and has now been sent to South Sudan.

The Inspector General of Police applauded Bakasumba for the legacy he has left behind through his extraordinary and distinguished service to the police force and the public at large.

Bakasumba was handed an award of excellence by IGP Ochola for his distinguished service.

The Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye who described Bakasumba as a good mobilizer, coordinator, mentor, advisor, team leader and team player.

” The Lord, before whom I have walked faithfully, will send his angel with you and make your journey a success,”Kasingye said.