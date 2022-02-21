Government officials, child protection organisations, community members and survivors have pledged to work together to end cases of child trafficking and sexual exploitation of children in Karamoja sub region.

In Karamoja, sexual exploitation and abuse are commonly accepted. For example, in cases of courtship rape it is common that families of the victim and the perpetrator mutually and amicably agree on a resolution.

As a result of this, many cases of child abuse and exploitation go unreported or if reported are not further pursued because parents fear repercussions that might be associated with reporting the crime.

Case conferences are designed to provide a platform and opportunity for community members to open up about their knowledge of instances of exploitation (cases) in the presence of their local leaders.

The goal of case conference meetings is to develop a community centred strategy with all stakeholders who are involved in providing a protective shield for children.

The conferences provide a safe space for community members to share and learn alongside duty bearers. Case conferences are aimed at responding to cases that have been hidden or ended prematurely without legal action or follow-up.

The Community Action project facilitated case conferences in Lorengecora, Lokopo, Matany and Lopeei Sub Counties in Napak District in the Karamoja Region, Uganda from 28 April – 1 May 2021.

In total, 30 children and 236 adult community members participated in the conference meetings, including caregivers and survivors while notable stakeholders who contributed to the discussions included the district probation and social welfare officer, the district child and family protection unit among others.

While sharing of experiences was voluntary, the project ensured that a caseworker was present at each case conference meeting to offer support if needed.

Cases newly identified during these sessions were referred to a child protection champion in the survivor’s respective village, who works closely with the project staff to ensure support continues following the conference.

In addition to examining real-life case scenarios, the case conferences also provided the opportunity for participants to discuss trends and other key elements that they have found to be linked to exploitation.

Research reveals that around 38% of children in Napak district have never been to school.

Case conference participants highlighted that vulnerabilities also exist for children who do go to school as many attend only the last of three terms, just enough to advance to the next class.

When not in school, children often migrate to business areas like Teso, Kenya, Busia, Mbale and Kampala to make ends meet and support their families, a trend that parents, children, and youth have normalised.

Speaking about this forum, one of the local leaders said the case conferences should be an ongoing practice because they make people open up about the silent cases in the community.

Experts believe that case conferences may also promote positive behavior change among community members, increasing the likelihood of reporting cases and lessening the stigma associated with CT & SEC.

The case conference method is easily replicable and scalable to ensure positive change in other communities too.